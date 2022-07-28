Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Purchases 4,248 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,248 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,962.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
