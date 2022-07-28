Insider Buying: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Purchases 4,248 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,248 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,962.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,142,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

