Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys 12,721 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Ralph Findlay purchased 12,721 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,886.69).

LON CCR opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. C&C Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.60 ($3.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.05. The company has a market cap of £756.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,407.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.47) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

