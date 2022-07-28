Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £138.25 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban purchased 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($166.57).

LON MAB opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 586.00. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.80 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.65).

MAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.73) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.25) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 325.83 ($3.93).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

