Insider Buying: Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Insider Buys £15,003.10 in Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating) insider Paul McGreevy acquired 42,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £15,003.10 ($18,076.02).

Paul McGreevy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Paul McGreevy purchased 138,571 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £48,499.85 ($58,433.55).

On Monday, May 30th, Paul McGreevy acquired 148,868 shares of Venture Life Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £50,615.12 ($60,982.07).

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VLG opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,787.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. Venture Life Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.94.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

