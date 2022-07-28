Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $106,980.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

