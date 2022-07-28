Insider Selling: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Sells C$33,540.00 in Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$322,500.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:MBX opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

(Get Rating)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.