Insider Selling: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Sells $252,500,000.00 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

