Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 2,530 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $84.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.