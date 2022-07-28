Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $208.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

