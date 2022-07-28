International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.98%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.