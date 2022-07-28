International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of INSW opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -15.74%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $642,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $20,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.