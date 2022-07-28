Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insider Activity at Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.