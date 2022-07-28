Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.68.
Invesco Price Performance
NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.
Insider Activity at Invesco
In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Invesco
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
