Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,938,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

PDBC stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

