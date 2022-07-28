Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FOX (FOXA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA):

7/27/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $38.00.

7/26/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $46.00.

7/22/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $46.00.

7/18/2022 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

6/2/2022 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,113,000 after acquiring an additional 473,531 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

