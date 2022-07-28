Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FOX (FOXA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA):
- 7/27/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $38.00.
- 7/26/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $46.00.
- 7/22/2022 – FOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $46.00.
- 7/18/2022 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.
- 6/2/2022 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.
FOX Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
