IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $225.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

