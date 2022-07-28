iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7,540.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,115,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after buying an additional 1,100,705 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,466,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,077,964,000. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 472,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,244,000 after buying an additional 147,135 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

