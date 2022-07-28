iSpecimen (ISPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.
iSpecimen Price Performance
iSpecimen stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.73 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $28.98.
iSpecimen Company Profile
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
