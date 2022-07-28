James Crichton Buys 10,000 Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Crichton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.93 per share, with a total value of C$19,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,800.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of FTG stock opened at C$2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.34 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00. Firan Technology Group Co. has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

