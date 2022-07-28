Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €42.28 ($43.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.86. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($70.98).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.