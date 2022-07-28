Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

