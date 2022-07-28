Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Joint Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Joint has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Joint

Institutional Trading of Joint

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,187 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,534,023.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

