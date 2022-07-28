JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €73.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JST. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

JOST Werke Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €39.30 ($40.10) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.04. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €34.05 ($34.74) and a 1 year high of €56.30 ($57.45). The firm has a market cap of $585.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

