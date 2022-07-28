JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($24.70) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,575 ($18.98) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,825 ($21.99) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,973.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.