JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPM opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

