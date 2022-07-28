JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $338.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

