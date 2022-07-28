Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JNPR. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $4,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

