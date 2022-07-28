Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 1160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -789.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $38,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $38,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,993,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

