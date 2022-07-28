KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.89 on Thursday. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34 and a beta of -1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

