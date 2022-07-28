Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 141.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,886,000 after buying an additional 8,128,229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,713,612 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,593,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 111,986 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.26 million, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

