KeyCorp Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.68.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 6.6 %

META opened at $169.58 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.33 and a 200-day moving average of $210.44. The stock has a market cap of $458.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.