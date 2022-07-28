Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Articles

