KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KREF opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

