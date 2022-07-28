Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €25.50 ($26.02) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klépierre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klépierre presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of KLPEF opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

