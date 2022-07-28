KnowBe4 (KNBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect KnowBe4 to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. KnowBe4 has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

KnowBe4 stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -133.82 and a beta of 1.20. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $51,633.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $400,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 592.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 132,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KNBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

