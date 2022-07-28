Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $85.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.