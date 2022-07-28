Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) recently:

7/21/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

7/21/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $44.00.

7/21/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $50.00.

7/19/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $50.00.

7/6/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Las Vegas Sands is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

