LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,863 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LC. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $48,999,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 665.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 267,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 222,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $4,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Up 6.8 %

LendingClub stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock worth $516,831 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.