Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 7.3% Following Strong Earnings

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 70,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,612,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at $63,054,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,445.00 and a beta of 2.37.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

