Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:LYV opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,101,260. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
