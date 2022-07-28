LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €730.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MC. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($688.78) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at €636.00 ($648.98) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €587.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €625.37.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

