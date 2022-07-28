Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

