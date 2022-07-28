Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Increased to C$128.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE MEQ opened at C$122.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$102.84 and a 12 month high of C$154.36.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$1.83. The company had revenue of C$44.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.4601853 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

