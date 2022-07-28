Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells C$36,250.00 in Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,425.

Julian Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Julian Kemp sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$11,440.80.

On Friday, July 8th, Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$445.26 million and a P/E ratio of -51.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.33.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0297959 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.33.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

