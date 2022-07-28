Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,160,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE CRM opened at $180.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.05, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.39.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.