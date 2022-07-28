Marin Software (MRIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 54.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.29. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.