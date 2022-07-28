Marin Software (MRIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 54.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.29. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $11.42.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
