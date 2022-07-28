Mark D. Schwabero Buys 400 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Schwabero bought 400 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $18,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,972.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

