Mark L. Farrell Sells 3,000 Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.92. CHS Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

