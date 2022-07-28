Mark L. Farrell Sells 3,000 Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCP opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS Inc. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $32.90.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

