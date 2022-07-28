Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

