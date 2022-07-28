Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 2,134 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

